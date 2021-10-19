MrBeast Burger is a new restaurant that is open in Twin Falls. There are becoming more and more restaurants opening and operating out of other kitchens, and that is exactly what MrBeast Burger is doing in Twin Falls.

The burger joint is operating out of the Red Robin kitchen in Twin Falls. According to their website, MrBeast Burger is a virtual brand that is available for those who want to run another restaurant out of their current kitchen.

On the menu are burgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries and desserts. They call them "American Smash Burgers" and honestly they look really good. I still have not tried them yet but it's always nice to have more options.

They also offer a grilled cheese sandwich and something called a "Moist Cheese" that is made with chopped beef, caramelized onion, cheese and lettuce and tomato. The chicken sandwiches look pretty good too. One is made with regular chicken tenders and the other is a Nashville Hot Chicken Tender sandwich.

As far as sides go they have crinkle cut style fries and "beast" style fries. That has caramelized onions, cheese and more on it. Almost looks like a version of In N Out fries. I hope they are just as good.

Either way it is an interesting concept to have a virtual brand that operates out of other store fronts. It is kind of genius if you ask me. You can only order for delivery as of right now.

