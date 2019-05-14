Multi-vehicle Crash Blocks Traffic Near Hazelton

UPDATE: Heavy winds that created a dust storm caused a pileup on Interstate 84 near Hazelton Tuesday afternoon that resulted in the death of one driver and multiple injuries. According to Idaho State Police, the sudden dust storm at just before 3 p.m. forced several commercial trucks to slow down to a stop in the westbound lanes, including a pickup truck driven by Douglas Megargle of Jerome. ISP says another semi-truck driven by Filimon Miranda, 58, of Twin Falls, failed to stop and hit Megargle's GMC pickup truck and the other semis stopped ahead of him, causing a chain reaction. Megargle, 52, died from his injuries at the scene and several other people had to be taken to local hospitals and flown to others. The interstate was blocked until 7:47 p.m.