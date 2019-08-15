Multi-vehicle Crash Injures One on I-84 in Ada County

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX) – Police are still investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Ada County.

The crash, which was reported to Idaho State Police at 9:19 a.m. and injured at least one person, occurred at milepost 36 in Nampa.

According to police, Cassandra D. Reed, 32, of Nampa was driving eastbound on I84 in a Chevrolet Trailblazer when she struck the rear end of a Ford Expedition. A chain reaction followed, involving several other drivers:

Richard E. Frye, 56, of Caldwell driving a Chevrolet pickup

Richard C. Stack, 63, of Homedale driving a Honda Ridgeline

Janetta D. Lammers, 57, of Weiser driving a Jeep Latitude

Terrence P. Brennan, 63, of Meridian driving a Ford F-150 pickup.

All of the occupants were wearing their seat belts, police said, but Lammers was taken by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Health Plaza in Nampa. The left lane was blocked for about 90 minutes while crews worked the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.