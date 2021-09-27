Multi-vehicle Fatal Crash Reported on U.S. 93 in Elko County

WELLS, Nevada(KLIX)-Authorities in Elko County say a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. Highway 93 between Jackpot and Wells, Nevada. The five-vehicle crash involved a fatality about 30 miles north of Wells. Both lanes of travel are impacted and were still blocked at around noon. The crash appears to involve a rental box van, which is on its side and several other small vehicles. If you are traveling in either direction you may want to find an alternate route if you can, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol

Estimated area of crash:



Get our free mobile app