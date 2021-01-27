Multiple Weather Systems To Bring Heavy Wind, Snow To So. Idaho

Heavy winds and an increasing chance for snowfall for the next 24 hours are forecasted for certain areas of southern Idaho. Another weather system is due to sweep through the southern portion of the Gem State early next week as well.

Wind gusts picked up overnight and into Wednesday morning in Twin Falls. Current weather forecasts include continued wind gusts over the next several days. Winds will be gusting between 20 and 40 miles per hour at the peak of this winter storm.

Idaho's South Hills are expected to receive the bulk of snowfall, in which multiple inches are likely to fall throughout the region. Daytime highs for the Magic Valley will generally be in the mid to upper 30s through the rest of the week. The chance for snowfall decreases as the weekend approaches, before another, weaker system is expected to pass through late Monday into Tuesday.

Overnight lows in Twin Falls will remain in the low to mid 20s for the next several days. Tuesday (February 2) will see the chance for snow increase to 40% for southern Idaho, as another system sweeps through. Twin Falls averages about five inches of snow for the month of February.

For those traveling over the next few days to higher elevations, there are a number of highway cameras in the state you can access to check road conditions. Emergency provisions, such as water, blankets and chains, are suggested by the state transportation department when traveling through winter weather.

