Must Watch: Painter Creates Stunning Watercolor Of Twin Falls

A southern Idaho painter recently shared the first in a soon-to-be series of videos that shows how she produced a stunning watercolor featuring the city of Twin Falls at twilight.

Leslie Lambert Redhead is an area artist that has created a three-panel, 9-foot watercolor, featuring the Perrine Bridge and both the Twin Falls and Jerome sides of the Snake River Canyon. She created the work of art by pouring a variety of paint colors on stretched, watercolor paper. In this first video , which is over five-minutes long, she demonstrates how she made the sky portion of the painting.

While no other videos pertaining to the completion of the painting have been shared by the artist yet, you can see the finished product in the beginning of the recording, and it's pretty remarkable. Leslie is one of several area artists that has work featured as part of this year's Art & Soul of Magic Valley .