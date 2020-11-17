Nampa Man Arrested for Nov. 5 Hit and Run

NAMAP, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities have arrested a Nampa man accused of hitting a 68-year-old woman, who later died, with his car and leaving the scene in early November.

According to the Nampa Police Department, Karl Kukuchka, 56, was arrested early Tuesday afternoon and charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. On Monday the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens announced 68-year-old Barbara Alexander had died from her injuries on November 15, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being taken there on November 5, when she had been hit by a car at 11th Ave. S. in Nampa.

Nampa Police issued a request to the public on social media with images of a the suspected car involved, a silver Dodge Caliber with damage to the passenger side. Nampa Police said that one of the images appeared to have shown the driver get out of the car an inspect the damages.

Police said a motorist spotted the vehicle and reported it to Caldwell Police who were able to stop Kukuchka and arrest him. Kukuchka has been booked into the Canyon County Jail.