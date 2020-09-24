Nampa Man Dies Following Crash Near Hazelton

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa man has died from his injuries from a crash earlier this month when the vehicle he was in was hit by a semi-truck.

According to Idaho State Police, 43-year-old Jim George died on September 22, following the September 16 crash on Interstate 84 in east Jerome County. George had been a passenger in a Chevrolet C3500 that was slowing down as it entered a construction zone and was hit from behind by a Freightliner semi-truck.

George had been flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, while two others, including a driver of a second vehicle also hit by the semi, were taken to area hospitals.

ISP said in a statement that George had not been wearing a seat belt.