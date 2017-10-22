Nampa Man Offering $100,000 Reward For Son’s Murderer

If you have information on the murder of this loving father and son, you may be entitled to $100,000.

According to KIVI the murder happened on March 14, 2017 when 26-year-old Akrian Evans was found in an RV parked behind a yellow house at the 100 block of Garrity Blvd.

Evans was earlier with his family celebrating the birthday of his daughter and that's when he received a phone call from someone interested in buying some wood pallets. Evans often sold pallets to anyone interested.

His father said that call came at about 8 p.m. The next call they received was a few hours later from the police saying their son was shot to death.

Nobody could understand who or why this would happen. Evans was one of those guys that everyone loved. When you met him you always felt like you were just good friends. He treated everyone that way. He was a loving family man that took a lot of pride in his profession of being a plumber. So what happened? And who would possibly have an issue with Evans?

Authorities believe the last man to see Evans alive is described as so...

A white man with a tan complexion, dark hair, about 5-feet 6-inches tall, and weighing possibly 170 pounds. He appeared to be in his mid-thirties to early-forties. Some say he was rough-looking, with a wiry build and a scruffy appearance. He also had a long ponytail, down to about his mid-back.

If you have any information, know that there is a $100,000 reward put up by Evans' father. The reward money will be released on the day of conviction. If you have information about this crime, you’re urged to call the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.