Fish and Game Gate Damaged During the Weekend in West Idaho

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-A reward is being offered for information about a recent vandalism of an Idaho Fish and Game access gate along the Payette River.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement the Payette County Sheriff's Office found the badly damaged gate on Sunday at the Payette River Wildlife Management Area north of New Plymouth.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

“We’re very interested in speaking with anyone who might have information regarding this senseless vandalism,” Fish and Game District Conservation Officer Mark Sands said in a prepared statement. “It is the sportsmen and women of Idaho who will have to pay hundreds of dollars to have the gate replaced when these funds could have gone to more beneficial uses.”

The public can also call Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at 208-642-6006 or Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550.