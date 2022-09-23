Nampa Woman Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa woman is behind bars facing accusations she tried to hire someone to kill her spouse. According to the Nampa Police Department, 57-year-old Hsiang Chen was arrested Thursday morning on one count of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder and booked into the Canyon County Jail. The woman's husband had called the police and reported his wife was allegedly trying to hire someone to have him killed. A police officer met with the husband and arranged a meeting with the wife who was arrested. Nampa Police said the husband was never hurt and is safe.
Get our free mobile app
Superhero Scenes That Could Never Get Made Today
These scenes and characters from famous comic-book movies would not fly in the modern world.