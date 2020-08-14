National Cemetery Dedicated in Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-The first national cemetery for United States veterans in Idaho was dedicated this week in Buhl.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs the dedication ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery with a small group of local, state and federal dignitaries that included Twin Falls City Mayor Suzanne Hawkins, Army Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, Adjutant General of the Idaho National Guard, and VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves.

The Snake River Canyon National Cemeery will serve more than 15,000 veterans, along with their spouses and eligible family members in a 75-mile radius of Twin Falls, according to the VA. The first construction phase of the cemetery is finished providing more than 900 casket and cremation burial sites for the next decade. Their is plans to expand the cemetery in the future. The first burials at the cemetery happened earlier this year.

All area veterans and certain family members are eligible to be buried at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery at no cost and with headstone provided by the VA.

