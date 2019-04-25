National Prescription Drug Take-back Day This Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – South Central Public Health District will collect old medications as part of the National Prescription Drug Take-back Day , which is scheduled for four hours this Saturday.

On that day, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., agencies across the region and country will collect old prescription drugs in an effort, among others, to get old meds out of the reach of potential drug abusers. It does this by providing a safe and responsible way of disposing of prescriptions medications.

“Prescription drug abuse is on the rise in Idaho,” MaryAnn Doshier, a specialist with the health district , said in a prepared statement. “It isn’t uncommon for people addicted to prescription drugs to dig through medicine cabinets while visiting friends and family. Help them battle their addiction by removing any chance they have of getting a fix from your old meds.”

Nearly 460 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) were turned in last fall, according to a news release, and almost 4,800 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 16 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in almost 11 million pounds—nearly 5,500 tons—of pills.

On Saturday, drop boxes will be at locations across the United States. To find one near you, CLICK HERE .

For more information, call 208-737-5900.