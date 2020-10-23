Prescription Drug Take Back is Saturday, Oct. 24

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you have old, out of date, unwanted medical prescriptions and want to get rid of them safely you can do so Saturday, October 24 and many places across Idaho. According to the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day that allows people to throw away their old prescriptions safely and in a way that won't end up in the wrong hands.

Law enforcement agencies have teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for several years now to host the event all around the country. Law enforcement agency in the Magic Valley will be doing the same on Saturday and they include the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office at the Lynwood Shopping Center and the Kimberly Police Department.

According to the Idaho Office on Drug Policy, "Over 64,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misuse prescription pain medication each year, according to the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality; and in 2019, state and national surveys found that over 14% of Idaho high school students had misused a prescription pain reliever at least once in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home. "

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for people drive through when they drop off their prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and even pet medications. Participants will also take back vape pens, vape cartridges, and e-cigarette devices without batteries. The only thing not accepted is needles.

There are many locations around the area that have year-round prescription medication disposals, to find the nearest one you can use this LOCATOR.