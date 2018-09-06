National Weather Service Issues Fire Weather Watch for Saturday

The Pocatello office of the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon to evening for areas in the Magic and Wood River valleys.

According to the advisory, expected strong gusty winds and low humidity could affect the Upper and Middle Snake River valleys, including areas north of the Snake River.

“A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur,” reads the advisory, noting the Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from noon Saturday to 9 p.m. Saturday. Southwest winds could reach between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph and a relative humidity from 10 to 15 percent.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected between 79 and 85 degrees, according to the advisory.