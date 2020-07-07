Naz Kitchen, New Restaurant Opening In Twin Falls

A new restaurant is open in Twin Falls called Naz Kitchen The House of Kabobs and it sounds delicious. The new restaurant is located on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls.

I am not sure exactly when it is open, their website does not have hours of operation and I have not gotten any response when I have contacted them, but it still looks amazing. I will update the information as soon as it becomes available.

Their website says they focus on Afghan food. The website states that two cooks work together to bring some of the best dishes from Afghanistan. Looking at their menu, I want to try it all. Kabobs are one of my favorite things. Who doesn't like food on a stick?

They have lamb, chicken, beef and vegetarian options. According to their menu, all kabobs are served with rice, flatbread and a grilled tomato. They have salads and pastries too. Yum! There is a Grand Opening sign outside their business so I am assuming they are up and running. Again I will update more information as it becomes available.

Their website, order now button, does not seem to work so it looks like we are just going to have to walk in there and check it out for ourselves, which is totally worth it to me.

I have never had Afghan food but I am ready to give it a try. It sounds phenomenal.