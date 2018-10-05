Nearly Seven Million Pounds of Beef Recalled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Customers beware, millions of pounds of beef are being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food

Safety and Inspection (FSIS) announced Thursday, JBS Tolleson, Inc. is recalling around 6,912,875 pounds of raw beef, mainly ground beef, product with various packaging dates between July and September. Here is a list of all the specific products being recalled. According to the FSIS, there have been 56 people sickened by the products in 16 states. According to the product list, it doesn't appear any had been shipped to Idaho, but neighboring states of Oregon and Wyoming did. The agency says people should cook their food by these food safety guidelines