Need a Hotel Room in Twin Falls ID? Tough Luck!

Color me not shocked. The number of people moving to Idaho is so great, local hotels are full and tourists may not get rooms. This is a message I received today from a friend:

Had a friend who said that she is coming to Twin Falls the week of the 14th - 19th, but all the hotels and Airbnb’s are all full. People have filled them up while they are waiting for homes to be built.

The friend also knows a guy who had some empty space next to his house. He’s renting the portion of the lot to some people living out of a recreational vehicle. They get electricity. He gets one-thousand dollars a month! It may be a violation of code but many local governments aren’t playing hardball in these cases. Why? Because there simply isn’t space for everyone in area RV parks. Some insist you call well in advance for any plans for a lengthy reservation.

Twin Falls isn’t alone. We know the stories from the Treasure Valley. The pinch is also taking place in Minidoka and Cassia Counties.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson tells me if you’re looking for decent housing costs, you may need to look as far away as Rogerson and Hollister and then plan a commute if you work in Twin Falls.

A few weeks ago I saw a two bedroom brick ranch home in Shoshone on the market for in excess of 400,000 dollars. Shoshone would also be a long commute if you work in Twin Falls. Although, it’s not like people haven’t already been doing it for a number of years.

Nationally, home prices started to moderate in April. It doesn’t appear we’re going to see any relief soon on the local level.