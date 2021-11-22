Can you smell it? Can you feel it? Do you hear it everywhere you go? Christmas time is upon us and with it comes holiday traditions, shopping, and music. Christmas music is some of the best music there is, and a good amount of people wish it would play year-round. This time of year it is everywhere; it's on the radio, it's in shopping stores, and people are singing it all over town. If you can't get enough and would love to hear it live, there will be the annual Magic Valley Chorale Christmas Concert on the College of Sothern Idaho (CSI) campus on Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5.

The Magic Valley Chorale will perform at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium at 7:00 PM on Saturday and 4:30 PM on Sunday, with tickets being $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, and only $5 for CSI students. While no children's prices are listed, all ages are welcomed to the concerts.

The Chorale sings choral music and only performs two major concerts throughout the year with one in the spring and the other being at Christmas time. This year they will be singing the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah, Christmas carols, and other selected pieces.

If you want to get your feel for Christmas music and enjoy hearing beautiful local voices, make sure to get your tickets now for the Magic Valley Chorale Christmas concert. You won't be able to hear them sing again until spring and won't want to miss out. It is an affordable concert that the whole family will enjoy and who knows, maybe you will even start to sing along.

