UPCOMING: Christmas Program at Twin Falls City Hall Commons

If you’re like me, you can’t wait for the music this time of year. I’m not talking about pop songs like Santa Baby with thinly veiled references to prostitution or some poor grandmother being trampled by large deer. No, I think about the music that touches the soul. As I said last week during Pastors Round Table, it’s about the music for me that expresses longing. The longing for salvation. Mankind was looking to be rescued and then suddenly, God was present with a new covenant and a promise.

This isn’t to say I dislike some music from this time of year. White Christmas is actually about longing, even if the lyrics aren’t loaded with biblical references. A longing for tradition and family. The things that ground us in life. There are also songs that express joy and many of these are related to the childhood aspects of the season.

When I was a boy, I had an album called a Christmas Sing with Bing. It was culled from a live Christmas Eve radio broadcast from 1955. During the 50s, Bing Crosby hosted the program on an annual basis. It featured pop songs, carols, and the sacred. I would put the record on the turntable and turn off the lights and soak in the spirit.

The sacred is going to be on display in Twin Falls coming up on the evening of December 21st at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall Commons. Several area churches sponsor the program and music and lyrics will be available for those of us with memory challenges and who are tone-deaf. Dress for the weather!

