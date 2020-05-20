UPDATE: The Elko Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the mother and child were found safe.

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Nevada police are trying to locate a missing baby and mother who has recently traveled between Nevada and Idaho.

The Elko Police Department released information of missing mother Kammie Warner and her 10 month old son, Kasin, who have not been seen or heard from since May 15, in Elko. According to police, the mother recently traveled between Idaho and Nevada and had left her phone at a family member's home in Idaho before traveling to Nevada.

Elko Police say the mother left after a domestic violence incident with the child's father, they say he is cooperating with investigators. Kammie is thought to be driving a black 2006 Jeep Commander SUV with temporary Nevada paper license plates of NX239770.

If you have any information on the baby and mothers whereabouts call Elko Police at 775-777-7327.

Elko Police Department