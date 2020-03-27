Nevada Trooper Killed Along US 93

WHITE PINE COUNTY, Nevada (KLIX)-A Nevada trooper was shot and killed this morning while attempting to help a motorist on U.S. Highway 93 in White Pine County. According to Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), Sergeant Ben Jenkins, of Elko, Nevada had stopped to assist a driver along the the highway when they opened fire and killed him.

Authorities have not identified the suspect involved. NHP said in a statement on March 27, that the suspect allegedly stole Sgt. Jenkins' uniform and patrol car and fled the scene. After several hours of searching multiple agencies found the suspect and was placed under arrest.

NHP said Sgt. Jenkins had started with the Highway Patrol in 2008 as a trooper in Jackpot, NV and promoted to sergeant in 2017 in Elko. Prior to that he worked for the Nevada State Fire Marshal, Nevada Division of Forestry, Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department and served in the Army National Guard, as well as the Air National Guard.