Nevada Woman Arrested after Gun Goes Off Near School Bus Stop

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX) A Nevada woman is behind bars after firing a gun near a school bus stop Thursday afternoon. The Elko County Sheriff's Samantha Noel-McLean, of Osino, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and drawing a weapon in a threatening manner. The sheriff's office says at around 3:45 p.m. Noel-McLean got into an argument with another parent at the school bus stop in Osino, about ten miles east of Elko, when she displayed a firearm. The two began to struggle over the gun which was shot into the ground. Both the sheriff's office and Elko Police Department responded after 911 was called. When authorities arrived on scene the handgun was recovered.