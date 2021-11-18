TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Boise woman is facing charges of felony Kidnapping following an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a Burley child. The Elko Police Department said Elizabeth Rose Crofts was booked into the Elko County Jail Tuesday evening on an Idaho warrant when officers were able to locate her following an AMBER Alert issued by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office for her four-year-old grandchild.

Cassia County Sheriff's Office

The Elko Police Department said in a statement Wednesday it had learned of the suspect was possibly heading to Arizona. The department also received information that indicated that the suspect's cellphone showed she was in the Elko area in addition to information received from the Ada County Sheriff's Office that Crofts and the child were staying at a local hotel and casino. At around 10:30 p.m. officers found the suspect and victim in a hotel room and took Crofts into custody. The child was then turned over to the Nevada Department of Child and Family Services before being returned to the mother. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Crofts allegedly took the child to school in Burley however, the mother found out the child never made it to school. The mother learned that Crofts had checked out of her hotel room that morning prompting her to call the sheriff's office and report the kidnapping.

