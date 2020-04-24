Nevada Woman Killed in Head-on Crash with Semi Near Marsing

MARSING, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old Nevada woman was killed in a head-on crash with a semi truck in southwest Idaho Thursday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, Kaitlyn Torres, of Eureka, died from her injuries after the 2017 Subaru Legacy she was driving crossed the center line and hit a Freightliner semi head-on at around 9:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 south of Marsing.

The driver of the truck, Rovert Pierce, 62, of Fernley, Nevada was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. The highway was blocked for more than six hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash is under investigation.