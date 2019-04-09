Nevada Woman Shot, Man Stabbed, Both Flown to Utah Hospital

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Two people from northeastern Nevada had to be airlifted to a Utah hospital after one was stabbed and another shot Sunday. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol responded to reports of shots fired in the Spring Creek area, southeast of Elko.

When officers arrived at the home and went in they found Courtney Rowley had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen area and Brian Rowley was found with a knife wound to the neck. In a statement, the sheriff's office said the initial investigation found that Brian Rowley had fired the shots in the house. An air ambulance responded along with other emergency crews to the scene.

The man and woman were both flown to University of Utah hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing with detectives conducting interviews; the scene was processed and evidence collected. Multiple agencies including the Elko Police, Elko County Fire and paramedics assisted in response to the shooting.