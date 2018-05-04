New Beef Plant Gives Magic Valley Dairies Options

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A beef plant opened in southern Idaho earlier this year, giving the area's dairy producers a local option to send cows nearing end of life. The Times-News reports the Ida-Beef facility in Burley harvests more than 100 cows per day, but it's designed to eventually process 350 to 400 cows each day. The company says the plant can reduce the stress on the animals and save dairies on freight costs. The area's producers have typically shipped their cows for slaughter to facilities outside the state. The company says the plant aims to use as much of the cow as possible and much of the meat is sent to food companies in the region.