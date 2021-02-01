NEW CAREER: Twin Falls Paul Mitchell Cosmetology Enrolling Now

If you or someone you know are looking to expand your horizons and pursue a new career in cosmetology, the Twin Falls Paul Mitchell beauty school is now enrolling for all classes.

News that Paul Mitchell Cosmetology was expanding and opening a center in Twin Falls first became known to us here in the Magic Valley last July. The school is located at 113 Main Avenue East. The Paul Mitchell school in Boise has been graduating students for years now, and is the closest Idaho location to Twin Falls.

Those who wish to enroll can pursue a number of specialties in cosmetology, including barbering, esthetics, nails and makeup. Virtual tours of the cosmetology school can be requested by clicking here. YouTube is full of successful stories from students that have gone on to work in the field after completing courses and hands-on training.

The pandemic has resulted in catastrophic job loss throughout the country. Cosmetology has weathered the COVID storm, and is a field that is alive and well. Graduating through the Paul Mitchell program can open doors to a new, thriving business venture.

According to the Twin Falls school website, they offer hands-on training in coloring, cutting, styling, skin and nails. Its Facebook page has been keeping those in the Magic Valley updated for months with information on trainings, courses and success stories.

Financial aid is also available to those who qualify. For more information on the Twin Falls Paul Mitchell cosmetology school, call 208-515-3348.

