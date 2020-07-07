New Coffee Shop Human Bean Open In Twin Falls

There is no such thing as too much coffee. A new coffee shop is officially open in Twin Falls called the Human Bean located on Addison Ave.

I have tried other Human Bean locations before and I have enjoyed their coffee. The one in Twin Falls is located at 161 Addison Ave by the Swensens at the corner of Washington and Addison. It is a fairly small drive thru but it is super cute. They have done quite a bit of work on the outside of the building.

They are open 7 days a week. Monday through Saturday they open up at 4:45 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Then on Sunday they open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. I am not sure what times other coffee shops open up but I always feel like it isn't early enough. I could almost stop by and get a cup of coffee before I head in to work here.

Based on their online drink menu they have something for every coffee lover. They have house specialty drinks like a Chocolate Mac Breve and an Irish Cream Breve. I don't know what breve means but I have to try it.

They also have flavor infused Rockstars, infused tea, cold brew, espressos and a full holiday drink menu. For those who really like ice cream and coffee they have some frozen favorites as well.