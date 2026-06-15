I mentioned a comparison to the fall of Rome in a weekend Substack post. An analogy to the current state of our politics, where candidates who are clearly dreadful people get elected to public office. It’s more about owning the other side than improving the country and the lives of its citizens. You could also argue it’s a reflection of voters, which says we get the government we deserve.

A Comparison to Cock Fighting

Later that same day, I asked a question about the UFC fights at the White House and made another comparison to Rome’s gladiator games. A fellow replied that President Jackson used to stage cock fights at the White House, and that it’s a reflection of our fighting spirit. So, animal abuse is somehow justified, and that justifies the modern bread and circuses.

I believe President Trump is under pressure. His own party is warning him about angry voters and a possible electoral bloodbath. Oil companies are sounding alarms about a supply constraint, which drove a bad deal to end the war with Iran. Bread and circuses is like getting drunk to avoid a problem, but in the morning, you have a headache and still have the problem. I voted for President Trump three times, and still consider him a better alternative to the choices offered by the Democrats. I’m also not a sycophant.

Entertainment for a Few Brief Hours

I know someone from Twin Falls who was at the White House event, and it was historic and had been planned for quite some time. I also still can’t shake the belief that it’s a distraction from some bigger problems that aren’t going away anytime soon.