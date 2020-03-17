New College of Southern Idaho President Appointed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The College of Southern Idaho has a new president that will take over this summer as the current president is set to retire at the end of the semester.

The Board of Trustees for CSI announced Monday the appointment of Dr. L. Dean Fisher to replace Dr. Jeff Fox who will retire in June, Fisher will take over on July 1. Dr. Fisher is the Provost for SUNY Corning Community College in Corning, New York. He has served as chief of staff and policy advisory for a congressman from Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Before working in congress he was part of the faculty at Rose State College in Oklahoma City.

“I am so pleased with the confidence placed in me by the Board to be the next President of CSI,” says Fisher. “It was clear to me during the search process that CSI faculty and staff fulfill a mission in their daily work. Every day, thanks to their work, amazing and inspiring students find their own pathway to the American Dream in a region that values their success.”

Dr. Fisher is not a stranger to southern Idaho, where he used to spend summers as a child.