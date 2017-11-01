New Drone Video Shows Off Eastern Idaho’s Spectacular Fall Colors

We have a hard time not showing off this time of year. It's hard to beat Idaho for amazing colors once the leaves start to change. There's a brand new drone video that proves what I'm talking about.

This was shared on Vimeo just a day or so ago.

Palisades Reservoir Fall 2017 from Superior Drone Services on Vimeo .

In case you're not familiar, this is Swan Valley, Idaho, which is practically the Grand Teton/Yellowstone area in eastern Idaho.

Google Maps

It's a good idea to treasure the blazing Idaho fall colors while we can, especially if this coming winter is anything like last year.