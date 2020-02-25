New Gate at Twin Falls Park to Prevent After Hours Visitors

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho Power Company has installed a new automatic gate at Twin Falls Park to keep visitors from entering past the posted hours. Officials with Idaho Power Co. say they've had issues with people entering or staying later into the evening at the park that it owns and operates in the Snake River Canyon just east of the city of Twin Falls.

“We have identified some issues with having people in the park at night,” said Joey Santos, Park Team Leader for Idaho Power in a prepared statement. “We are trying to address those issues while continuing to emphasize public access. This is a popular park, and we want it to remain a great place for people to recreate during the day.”

The new gate will close at dusk and reopen everyday at 8 a.m.; those who are still in the park when the gate closes will be able to exit. The gate will close at 6:30 p.m. in the winter and 9:30 p.m. in the summer. Idaho Power operates a hydro-electric plant next to the park that generates nearly 53 megawatts of electricity.