New Interactive Art Installed in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Head to downtown Twin Falls and you might find something that catches your eye aside from the newly built commons and fountain area; a massive kaleidoscope. Visitors will find at the corner of Hansen and Main streets, just in front of City Hall, a kaleidoscope recently given to the city. According to Twin Falls Parks and Recreation, the "Rolling Waters" interactive art piece was installed on Monday as gift from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation. The kaleidoscope is made of recycled steel and glass by Texas couple Eddie and Mary Elizabeth Phillips. People can walk up and try the new addition to downtown Twin Falls anytime.