New Kids Clothing Shop Opening In Twin Falls

" Downtown Kidz " is a new kids clothing store getting ready to open their doors in Downtown Twin Falls.

They are located at 702 Fairfield Street and are officially having their Grand Opening this Thursday, May 23rd.

The Grand Opening event is going to be free to the public and the first 50 people to walk through the door will get free clothes for a year. I don't have kids but I know that they grow super fast and go through clothing like crazy.

They are also going to have hot dogs, drinks and other prize give aways. If you are worried about missing it, they aren't opening their doors until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to their Facebook page, they have children and infant clothing. It looks like there might be a few things in there for mom and dad too though. So if you are looking for something fun to do Thursday night go shopping with the kiddos. If that is fun anyway.