New Principal for South Hills Middle School in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-South Hills Middle School in Twin Falls will have a new face in the principal's office. The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees announced the selection of Sara Praegitzer as principal for one of the newest middle schools in the district. The board made the decision Wednesday evening.

Praegitzer has worked for the district for 14 years, starting as a math teacher at O'Leary Middle School. She then taught math and English at Canyon Ridge High School for several years and then returned to O'Leary. She has served as associate principal at O'Leary since 2017.

“I am extremely excited to be the new Principal of South Hills Middle School and couldn’t be

happier about the road that has led me to administration. Previously, I have been a math and

English teacher, an Instructional Coach, and most recently an Associate Principal over the last

15 years. My passion for education stems from the success of students. By supporting

teachers in their classrooms and involving the community in our school, I know that students

can succeed, “said Praegitzer in a prepared statement. “Three standards I follow as an administrator are: be visible, be a

good listener, and be trustworthy. When students and staff see me around the school, they

know I am here to support them and want to see what’s happening. I look forward to meeting

and working with the community at South Hills and would love to have anyone interested in

visiting, come by!”

Praegitzer has a master's degree and educational leadership degree from the University of Idaho. She replaces outgoing principal, Ryan Ellsworth, who will enter the private sector.

