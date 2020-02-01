New Ronald McDonald House to Open Monday

Have you ever driven past a Ronald McDonald House and thought, "hmm, I wonder what they do in there?" Well, yes it's Ronald Mcdonald as in the fast-food chain's mascot, but no, there's no fast-food cooking happening inside. Instead, the Ronald McDonald House is actually there to help and support families with kiddos going through some serious medical issues.

When families have to bring their children to Boise-area medical facilities, the Ronald McDonald House is there for families, with a "comfortable place to stay [and] support, care, understanding and compassion from staff, volunteers and other families staying at the House."

The Ronald McDonald House in Boise opened over three decades ago with four rooms and was the smallest RMH in the world. It's grown throughout the years, adding more rooms; but, it was in need of a facelift. Now, after some renovations, the RMH of Boise will reopen on Monday, February 3. According to KBOI, the new home will feature 47 rooms that will be available to families in need.

If you want to check out the new digs, they'll be hosting a grand-opening celebration this Saturday, February 1. Check out the beautiful new home HERE.