New Shooting Rules Set for Late Spring in Jerome County Park

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Later this spring people recreating along the Snake River Canyon northeast of Twin Falls will see changes to make the popular area safer for everyone.

Last week the Jerome County Commissioners passed an ordinance (2019-1) that addressed the safety issues involving target shooting at the Snake River Canyon Park. The area is used for shooting, hiking, off-roading, horse riding, along with other outdoor activities.

The park roughly spans the area east of Highway 93 and south of Interstate 84 to the canyon edge. In an announcement, the ordinance would divide the area up and designate a particular area for shooting and restrict the activity in the rest of the park; essentially the eastern portion of the park will be the shooting area. In the long term an area to the north of the interstate will be developed to create a organized shooting area, which may take two or more years to begin.

The new ordinance will go into effect on May 1, with signs indicating the new rules and areas where shooting is allowed (see map below). Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell discussed the issue on Friday with Bill Colley on Magic Valley This Morning: