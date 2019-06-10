New Training Facility Officially Open In Twin Falls

The Sweet Spot - Hitting and Training Facility officially opened in Twin Falls on June 10, 2019.

This place is making it their goal to help young athletes get better at their perspective sports and give a place for adults to have some fun and exercise as well.

There are batting cages that you can check out but they are also working on helping out with rodeo by providing roping practice as well. Today is their official opening day and their hours are 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and then 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

You can schedule private lessons with their instructors as well. They have baseball coaches and you can also reserve the facility for things like dances and parties. According to their Facebook page , they will be hosting movie nights as well.

If you plan on going there on a regular basis monthly membership pricing is available as well as equipment rentals. Who is going to check this place out?