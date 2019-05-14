New Twin Falls Bar & Grill Coming; Blue Lakes Inn To Be Converted

An old inn on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls is being converted to a Holiday Inn Express, complete with a new restaurant and bar.

The old Shilo Inn property on Blue Lakes Boulevard is in the process of being converted to a Holiday Inn Express, according to information provided by an employee of the Holiday Inn Express on Fillmore Street. I phoned inquiring about several Twin Falls job openings that were shared in recent days to a job posting website, and was told the restaurant will be located inside the new express.

The positions are currently posted at indeed.com , and include line cooks, hosts, servers, dishwashers, bus and banquet staff, with hourly pay ranging from minimum wage to $15/hr plus tips. The career website lists the new business as being, Duke's Grille & Bar, with applications to be dropped off at 1586 Blue Lakes Boulevard North.

For those interested in learning more about the new restaurant, call 208-404-3257.