New Twin Falls Bar & Grill Coming; Blue Lakes Inn To Be Converted
An old inn on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls is being converted to a Holiday Inn Express, complete with a new restaurant and bar.
The old Shilo Inn property on Blue Lakes Boulevard is in the process of being converted to a Holiday Inn Express, according to information provided by an employee of the Holiday Inn Express on Fillmore Street. I phoned inquiring about several Twin Falls job openings that were shared in recent days to a job posting website, and was told the restaurant will be located inside the new express.
The positions are currently posted at indeed.com, and include line cooks, hosts, servers, dishwashers, bus and banquet staff, with hourly pay ranging from minimum wage to $15/hr plus tips. The career website lists the new business as being, Duke's Grille & Bar, with applications to be dropped off at 1586 Blue Lakes Boulevard North.
For those interested in learning more about the new restaurant, call 208-404-3257.