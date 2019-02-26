Idaho is an interesting state since Southern Idaho is so far away from Northern Idaho, AKA basically Canada, at almost 500 miles . We are getting completely different weather in the Magic Valley than up north. In Twin Falls it is basically a gloomy swamp right now with the snow melted and generally cloudy days while it is a beautiful winter wonderland in the Idaho panhandle. At least in this video .

With photos by Linda Lantzy for the Idaho Scenic Images group, an Idaho musician calling himself Ethereal in E has put together a beautiful video of pictures from northern Idaho set to some music he plays on his steel drum handpan. The music is soothing and the pictures are breathtaking! Winter isn't always as beautiful as the video makes it look. North of us between Boise and Salmon is also where this picture was taken by the Idaho Transportation Department .