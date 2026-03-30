First, the picture is from last June. I wandered into the first No Kings rally and haven’t gone back. I don’t have an updated tetanus vaccine. Let me be frank, this is the worst of America. Or what’s skulked across the border. Last year, I saw numerous Mexican flags waving in the crowd. As I’m told by the liberals, there’s no voter fraud, so no worries.

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It does appear this morning that nobody in the trigger-happy security hired by organizers killed any of their own fellow travelers. That story out of Salt Lake City from last year has been squelched. The traitorous cultural Marxists in newsrooms buried it as soon as they couldn’t blame someone in a MAGA hat. The left claims it’s ready for a civil war it’s trying to launch, but they can’t even shoot straight. A few lessons on Lefty’s claims about readiness. American cowboys still have a lot more firepower and can hit a chipmunk at 1,400 yards. The police that Lefty vilifies are also armed, and most of the people in military uniforms have MAGA roots.

Maria Nate Hit the Nail on the Head

I don’t often see eye-to-eye with Maria Nate, but I saw a post in my Facebook feed where she mentioned a lot of big liberal money is producing the rallies. Spot on! She warns that the rabid opposition is aiming for a big turnover in November. Maybe it happens in Congress, but I don’t see it in Idaho. Liberals have been telling me for years that at any moment the scales will fall from voters’ eyes, and they’ll embrace socialism. The number of Republicans holding elective office in the state has been almost 85 percent for years, and the number will be the same in January of 2027. We can complain about the choices of some GOP legislators, but none are dancing to the Internationale.

I’ve joked that Lefty doesn’t show up on Election Day because he’s playing for a high score and can’t be distracted. It may only be a slight exaggeration. Voting takes some effort. Not much, but some, and what this crowd wants is breakfast in bed. They’re looking for the easy button.

The Gatherings are Fun but Accomplish Little

We also can’t discount going to a party. I read a commentary in the Wall Street Journal from a psychotherapist. I would link it, but the column is behind a paywall. People go to these events because they find validation and some fun.

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I attended the big Tea Party rallies in Washington, D.C. in 2009 and 2010. I was at the Glenn Beck event, sandwiched in between, and I was at the Capitol when liberals rammed through Obamacare. Yes, we saw huge gains in the 2010 midterms, but I believe it was fated whether or not we were in the streets. A friend of mine at the time had worked as an assistant to Robert Bork. My buddy used to say America is and has always been a center-right country. You can sell them on radical change if they’re living in a tar paper shack and have lost their jobs, savings, and farms, but otherwise, they’re cautious. Some liberal publications are already raising doubts about the latest street theater. Rallies are cathartic, but once you’ve broken wind, the discomfort is gone.