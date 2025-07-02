Abandon ship! Abandon ship! I gather that’s blaring through the offices of Idaho’s legislative minority, as their party continues to embrace ideas that the public sees as just plain nutty.

This Guy is Running from an Image

Todd Achilles, a recent newcomer to the legislature, is quitting his position after only one session, and leaving the Democrats behind. He plans to challenge Republican U.S. Senator Jim Risch in the next election. Todd Who will run as an independent. It’s a nice thought, but as a longtime political observer, it’s a fool’s errand. A money pit. A vanity exercise.

Is there anyone in Idaho with better name recognition than Jim Risch?

Achilles can’t stand both major parties, which means he believes there’s a yearning for someone to come along and catch a wave of public discontent.

I’ve been in my current position for almost 11 years. I get constant public feedback. I’ve never seen Senator Risch more popular with Republicans than he is right now. And Republicans decide elections in Idaho. Not independents, which is sometimes the case in national contests.

Talk About Delusional

These fly-by-night candidates always insist they can win. They can also win Powerball, get killed by a rock falling from space, and get struck by lightning, all in the same day.

Achilles looks to be a man in a hurry, but also one who recently realized his party affiliation suggests he’s not playing with a full deck.

He’s not alone. Recently, I had a conversation with House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel. She admitted Democrats nationally aren’t setting a very good example, but she sees her party at the state level as somewhat closer to the norm. It can also provide candidates with support for a statewide campaign.

Good luck winning the lottery.

