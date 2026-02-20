Let’s not mince words. Democrats encouraged an act of terrorism in Idaho this week. Investigators are aware that there have been posts from leftists over the last week, encouraging action against office space leased by the Department of Homeland Security in Meridian. If I could profile the attacker, he’s in his late 20s or early 30s, still lives with mom, and will be like a lamb in a lion’s den once he goes to prison. But the people who encouraged him aren’t concerned about his fate.

A Tiny Fraction Can Cause a Lot of Crime

They claim to represent Idaho. They need to get out more often, because it’s obvious they’re not getting a true picture of the culture and majority opinion. The most obvious evidence is the lopsided representation among officeholders in the state. When Republicans hold 85 percent of all offices and 90 of 105 state legislative seats, then I guess violence is the only tool you have left when it comes to seizing power.

The thing is, try that in a place like Glenn’s Ferry and you’ll float back to Oregon, which is where much of this is probably generated by pajama-clad basement warriors from Eugene, Salem, and Portland.

This Won't End Well

Here’s a recommendation for Lefty: you need better marketing. Less than 24 hours after the Hamas-style violence against the DHS facility, students from government schools in Idaho Falls staged a walkout, screaming from a downtown bridge that ICE leave Idaho. These little cherubs can’t make change, and when it comes to their future, their job prospects will be dimmed by ambitious illegal aliens. But, hey, skipping school is cool, and with the indoctrination they’ve been subject to, they probably believe they’ll just take what they want from someone more productive.

As all of this unfolds, Governor Brad Little is testing the wind and going wobbly. I wouldn’t call that leadership.

By the way, the picture used in this story was taken at a rally in Twin Falls. It doesn't engender widespread support for a cause.