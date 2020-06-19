North Carolina Kayaker Nearly Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old North Carolina man nearly drowned at Pillar Falls Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Brendan Lease was pulled from the Snake River unconscious by bystanders and rushed down river where he was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

The sheriffs office said SIRCOMM received the call at around 5:09 p.m. from someone on a boat near the falls that had seen a kayak come through without anyone on it, shortly after they notice Lease come through. The people on the boat pulled Lease, who was unconscious, from the water and a nurse who was in the area performed CPR on him.

The sheriff's office said the Marine Patrol Deputies were already on the river when the call came in and rushed to the scene. Lease was then loaded onto the sheriff's boat and taken back to Centennial Park where he was loaded onto an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.