North Idaho Woman Killed When Car Crashes Into Creek

(KLIX)-A Lewiston, Idaho woman was killed Monday night in a single vehicle crash when her car ended up on its top in a creek.

According to information from Idaho State Police, at some time between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., 55-year-old Teresa Morgan, 55, had been driving a 2001 Honda Civic on Tammany Creek Rd. south of Lewiston when she drove off the roadway, went airborne and ended upside down in a creek partially submerged.

ISP says Morgan had been wearing a seat belt.