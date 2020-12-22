North Idaho Woman Killed When Car Crashes Into River

EASTPORT, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a Bonners Ferry woman was killed Monday when her car crashed into a river near the Canadian boarder.

According to Idaho State Police, 34-year-old Shannon Taylor, had been driving a 2007 Saturn Vue on U.S. Highway 95 at around 9:37 a.m. when it went off the road about 174 feet and ended upside down submerged in the Moyie River. Taylor was killed, her passenger, 56-year-old Alicia Taylor, was first taken to Boundary Community Hospital and then later flown to Kootenai Health.

ISP said both people had been wearing seat belts.