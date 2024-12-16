Nothing Says Christmas in Idaho Like Gaudy Pagan Decorations

Have you ever noticed the people who appear to be able to afford it least put up the most gaudy holiday decorations? Especially inflatables, which are more durable than they look. To be clear, even wealthy people will often put up big displays.

I was looking at inflatables while grocery shopping over the weekend. Online I sarcastically posted that nothing says the birth of The Light of the World than inflatables. Some people took it as sacrilege, but others got my point.

Then something changed my mind. On Sunday, I saw a post on Facebook from a guy in another state. He befriended me several months ago. He asked how many parents would explain that they were celebrating a pagan holiday as they passed out toys to their kids.

My response was that life is tough enough, so why are you looking to remove all joy from our days? He removed my comment.

What’s next? Are we going to blow up statues as the Taliban have done?

I still meet a handful of Puritans, but they should take note. The majority died out long ago as Americans looking for some happiness on cold and gray winter days increasingly celebrated Christmas.

Today, there are still some people worried that somewhere someone is having a good time. Apparently, instead of working on their salvation, they’re spending all their time on yours.

All I can say is that many people who have little in life find great joy in decorating. And some of you have a problem with that?

