Every office has at least one. Early in November, one of my fellow workers decorated for Christmas. I can’t be a wet blanket, because I like to believe that if decorating puts a smile on some faces, then this is an office good. And there are Christmas stores that are open 12 months a year, and many big box stores had decorations for sale in late August. I should also note that you can shop for decorations online at any time. When I was a little boy, my parents took us to a Christmas-themed amusement park at Lake Placid, New York (home of the Miracle on Ice). In July.

I Leave the Spreading of Joy to Others

But I’m not one for adornment. There are three unframed posters in my office. One was here before I took the job. Two came in the mail to promote Idaho culture, and someone left behind a couple of old landscape paintings. Oh, and there are some old campaign signs for Senator Jim Risch, and Trump/Vance. I don’t wear any jewelry, and I don’t have tattoos. Nothing against people who do, but it’s just not me.

Christmas is a Bridge Between People

I love Christmas. Some of my best memories are tied to the day and season. I want other people to experience the same happy moments, and when I see decorations, I know it probably does the same for others. A Muslim coworker told me almost 30 years ago that he loved the season. From the time he was a little boy, he loved the lights, the trees, and the cheerfulness. Let’s keep the tradition. It bridges cultural gaps, if not faith.