NSFW: Utah Condom Packaging Is Hilarious And Inappropriate

This is a story about condoms, AIDS, and inappropriate jokes, so read on at your discretion.

I grew up in Utah and I go to church every Sunday and I also find the packaging on these condoms from Utah to be hilarious and actually pretty creative. The Governor of Utah does not feel the same way about them. The packaging to the condoms features clever and tongue in cheek puns including: Uintah Sex? SL, UT (a reference to the state capitol), Greatest Sex On Earth, and This Is The Place shown with a picture of a bed.

Utah's governor has asked the health department to remove the jokes from the condoms. The 100,000 condoms were to be given out for free as part of an HIV awareness campaign but as of now they have no plans on what they'll do with the unused product. Health department spokeswoman, Jenny Johnson (that's a joke all on its own), says they have been asked to rework the branding with less sexual innuendo.

The health department had already given thousands of condoms out to local community groups and is now asking them to refrain from passing them along to the public. The whole reason the innuendos were placed on the packaging was to raise awareness and get people talking about the issue, and here we are so I guess it worked.

The racy condoms were part of a larger 'His for Human' campaign that will continue in ads and billboards.